Patients lose limbs after 'risky' artery-opening procedure purported to save them: Report

Despite promises of improved blood flow and prevented amputations, "risky" artery-opening procedures targeting nearly 12 million patients with peripheral artery disease have led to numerous leg amputations, according to a July 15 report from The New York Times.

The condition causes plaque to accumulate in the leg arteries. Medical research conducted over the past decade has shown that most people with peripheral artery disease do not require treatment, as the condition can be managed with exercise and medication.

However, the number of medical procedures used to address the plaque accumulation, such as inserting stents or balloons to push the plaque to the sides of the arteries, is growing. Additionally atherectomies, which is a procedure that inserts a wire with a small blade to clear the plaque, have become increasingly common.

Patients who undergo these procedures are more likely to have amputations, and one physician alone has treated 45 patients who eventually needed amputations, according to the report. The Times led an investigation that revealed that physicians allegedly promote "risky procedures" for the financial benefits.

The investigation revealed that changes in Medicare payments have incentivized physicians to perform procedures outside of hospitals, resulting in a heightened number of outpatient atherectomies being performed. Furthermore, major companies that manufacture equipment for vascular procedures provide training, financing and discounts for physicians and clinics.

The Times calls it a "self-sustaining ecosystem" that analysts estimate is worth $2 billion per year, as physicians are paid per procedure and devicemakers profit from repeat customers.