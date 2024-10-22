Patients at 3 major health systems exposed to HIV, hepatitis in 1 year

Three major health systems have warned patients about potential exposure to HIV or hepatitis B and C in the last year stemming from improper sterilization and safety protocols.

Here is what to know about the three affected systems:

1. In October, patients at Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt Clinic were warned of potential exposures during colonoscopy procedures. The potential infections related to a nurse not properly sterilizing equipment used to administer anesthesia. Vanderbilt said Oct. 12 that fewer than 4% of endoscopy patients over the last six months may have been exposed. Meanwhile, several patients have expressed plans to file a lawsuit.

2. Renton, Wash.-based Providence in July alerted 2,200 patients of possible exposure to hepatitis B and C and HIV after the health system's infection control practices may not have been followed by an anesthesiologist. A class-action lawsuit has since been filed against Portland-based Providence Health and Oregon Anesthesiology Group, where the anesthesiologist was employed.

3. In November, Salem (Mass.) Hospital alerted endoscopy patients that they may have been exposed to HIV and hepatitis due to incorrectly administered IVs. About 450 endoscopy patients were potentially exposed to HIV, hepatitis B and hepatitis C over a two-year period. A class-action lawsuit was filed against the hospital, Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham and 10 hospital employees.