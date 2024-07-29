Providence, anesthesiology firm sued following potential HIV exposure

A class action lawsuit has been filed against Portland-based Providence Health and Oregon Anesthesiology Group after one anesthesiologists alleged negligence led to potential hepatitis and HIV exposures, NBC affiliate KGW reported July 28.

Four patients filed the lawsuit, alleging "gross negligence" after over 2,200 patients at Providence were informed that they may be at "low risk of exposure to possible infections" due to the physician's potential violations to infection control protocols. Renton, Ore.-based Legacy Health, another facility where the physician practiced, notified another 221 patients.

The physician was employed by Oregon Anesthesiology Group and practiced at multiple facilities in the region. The individual no longer works for the medical group, which also no longer provides services for Providence.

A spokeswoman told Becker's that Providence does not have a statement as it does not comment on pending litigation.