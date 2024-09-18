Patients and ASCs in 2024: 9 safety stats to know

The quarterly "ASC Quality Collaboration Report" highlights safety benchmarks at ASCs nationwide, tracking patient safety metrics such as fall rates, burn rates and more.

For the fourth quarter of 2024, the report collected data from 2,197 ASCs that submitted clinical-quality data reflecting patient admissions from Jan. 1 through March 31.

Here are nine statistics to know about patient safety incidents in the ASC setting from the first quarter of 2024:

1. In Q1, the ASC patient fall rate was 0.149 for every 1,000 admissions, up from 0.141 in the previous quarter.

2. The Q1 patient burn rate hit 0.017 per every 1,000 admissions, up from 0.014.

3. For every 1,000 admissions in Q1, 0.788 were transferred to a hospital, down from 0.816 in the previous quarter.

4. For every 1,000 admissions in Q1, there were 0.025 wrong site, side, patient, procedure and implant events, down from 0.031 in the previous quarter.

5. About 99.4% of ASC patients maintained a normal body temperature during the first quarter of the year. That is up from 98.9% in the quarter before.

6. About 0.307% of cataract patients faced an unplanned anterior vitrectomy, up from 0.298% in the previous quarter.

7. About 0.021 of every 1,000 anterior segment eye surgery patients faced toxic anterior segment syndrome, up from 0.008 in the previous quarter.

8. The frequency of ASC admissions experiencing an emergency department visit within one day of discharge in Q1 was 0.650 per 1,000 admissions, slightly up from 0.638 in the previous quarter.

9. The frequency of ASC admissions experiencing an unplanned hospital admission within one day of discharge in Q1 was 0.273 per 1,000 admissions, up from 0.228 in the previous quarter.