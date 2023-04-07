Pain management physician to serve 30 months for unlawful distribution of controlled substances

Former California physician Thomas McNeese Keller was sentenced to 30 months in prison for distributing controlled substances outside the scope of his practice, according to an April 6 report from the Press Democrat.





Mr. Keller overprescribed patients out of his pain management practice in Santa Rosa. He was convicted in November on four counts of unlawful distribution of controlled substances, including oxycodone, valium and carisoprodol.

In addition to this case, Mr. Keller was arrested in 2020 for second-degree murder charges following the drug overdose deaths of four patients who were under his care from 2016 to 2017. He was found not guilty of two of the deaths, and the jury was hung on five other counts.

Mr. Keller previously served six months in jail for sexual misconduct with patients in 1989.