PA satisfaction in 2024: 8 things to know

The majority of physician assistants are happy with their career choice and would choose the same profession again if given the opportunity to do it over, according to Medscape's 2024 "Physician Assistant Career Satisfaction Report," published June 28.

Here are seven additional things to know about PA satisfaction in 2024:

1. The majority of PAs have a very good (57%) or good (33%) working relationship with their physicians.

2. Despite challenges, 66% of male and 74% of female PAs would choose the same career again.

3. The majority of PAs (52%) are in favor of increased practice autonomy.

4. The COVID-19 pandemic did not impact job satisfaction for the majority (68%) of PAs.

5. The majority of patients react either positively (52%) or very positively (28%) to being treated by PAs.

6. An overwhelming majority of PAs (92%) prefer to work for a medical group or hospital system over being self-employed. Over half (52%) prefer to work for a medical group, while 40% prefer working for a hospital system.

7. The worst parts about being a PA include workplace politics (20%), documentation requirements (15%) and pressures for daily patient counts (13%).





