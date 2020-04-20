Oregon representative calls on state to phase in elective procedures

Oregon Rep. Cheri Helt, R-Bend, sent a letter to Gov. Kate Brown calling for the reintroduction of elective surgical procedures, the Portland Business Journal reports.

What you should know:

1. Ms. Helt called for the procedures to be "slowly and carefully" reintroduced.

2. She said while it may not be appropriate to reintroduce procedures throughout the entire state, in areas like Central Oregon "it is possible to restore access to hospitals and surgery centers, so patients can receive procedures they need and medical professionals can begin to get back to caring and healing their patients."

3. Ms. Brown's executive order canceled elective procedures from March 23 to June 15 to preserve personal protective equipment.

4. Ms. Helt said she believes the government should work with local healthcare leaders and officials to determine guidelines around restarting elective procedures.

More articles on surgery centers:

ASCs could get financial relief under $2 trillion stimulus law — 4 things to know

Can ASCs help with the COVID-19 surge?

California's 750+ ASCs prepare to expand services for COVID-19 surge

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.