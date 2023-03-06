Optim Health System names CFO for ASCs, hospitals

Julie Wittwer has been named the chief financial officer at Savannah, Ga.-based Optim Health System, providing services for Optim's ASCs, outreach clinics and hospitals, according to a March 6 report from the Savannah Business Journal.

Ms. Wittwer has 20 years of experience in accounting and financial leadership, most recently serving as CFO for South Texas Surgical Hospital in Corpus Christi. She also worked at Santa Fe, N.M.-based Physicians Medical Center and Los Alamos (N.M.) Medical Center.

Ms. Wittrwer will join Optim's CEO David Perry, chief operating officer John Salandi and chief nursing and clinical operations officer Lora Duncan, MSN, RN, on the senior leadership team.