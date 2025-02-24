Ohio physician pays $600K to settle False Claims allegations

A physician in Powell, Ohio, has agreed to pay $600,000 to resolve False Claims allegations that he submitted fraudulent Medicare claims.

From 2016 until 2018, Ronald Ambrosia, DO, allegedly improperly billed Medicare for the application of percutaneous electrical nerve pulse stimulation devices, according to a Feb. 21 news release from the Justice Department.

The device is used to treat chronic pain that is affixed behind the patient's ear using an adhesive.

The procedures did not involve any surgery or anesthesia, but were billed to Medicare as surgically implanted neurostimulators.

Dr. Ambrosia also agreed to any contingent payments in addition to the $600,000, the release said.