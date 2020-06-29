Ohio county commissioners demand hospital reinstate services

Greene County, Ohio, commissioners passed a resolution ordering Xenia, Ohio-based Greene Memorial Hospital to reinstate several vital services at the hospital by Sept. 1, including reopening its surgery center, the Xenia Daily Gazette reports.

What you should know:

1. The hospital let its level 3 trauma designation lapse in September 2019, closed its intensive care unit in February 2020 and closed its surgery center permanently in May 2020.

2. The county allows the hospital to use tax levy dollars to fund operating expenses and/or to purchase equipment serving an array of departments and facilities.

3. Because of the closures, the county board claims the hospital is in violation of the agreement and has violated the nature of the levies.

4. The board has ordered the hospital to reinstate all discontinued services by Sept. 1.

5. GMH parent company Kettering Health Network in Dayton, Ohio, had not seen the resolution before Xenia Daily Gazette published the story, a spokesperson said.

