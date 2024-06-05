Number of ASCs in the worst states to practice medicine: 2024

West Virginia, which was named the worst state to practice medicine by Medscape, has eight ASCs.

States were ranked based on factors including malpractice insurance premiums, compensation, cost of living, physician density, physician burnout rates and the percentage of insured residents. Five states were found to be the worst states in which to practice.

Here is a breakdown of the number of ASCs in each of the five worst states to practice medicine in 2024:

1. West Virginia: 8

2. Alabama: 42

3. Arkansas: 72

4. Florida: 468

5. Georgia: 386