North Dakota, which has just 13 ASCs, is the top paying state for surgeons, according to data from a Sept. 14 Becker's report.

Number of ASCs in the top 25 states for surgeon pay:

1. North Dakota

Surgeon salary: $359,220

Number of ASCs: 13

2. Rhode Island

Surgeon salary: $356,680

Number of ASCs: 14

3. South Carolina

Surgeon salary: $356,560

Number of ASCs: 77

4. California

Surgeon salary: $351,580

Number of ASCs: 845

5. Ohio

Surgeon salary: $346,060

Number of ASCs: 198

6. Massachusetts

Surgeon salary: $345,710

Number of ASCs: 56

7. Louisiana

Surgeon salary: $345,000

Number of ASCs: 89

8. Montana

Surgeon salary: $339,520

Number of ASCs: 20

9. New Mexico

Surgeon salary: $339,130

Number of ASCs: 20

10. Missouri

Surgeon salary: $337,390

Number of ASCs: 101

11. Alaska

Surgeon salary: $336,900

Number of ASCs: 18

12. Nevada

Surgeon salary: $335,250

Number of ASCs: 77

13. Kentucky

Surgeon salary: $332,610

Number of ASCs: 37

14. Georgia

Surgeon salary: $330,860

Number of ASCs: 386

15. Oregon

Surgeon salary: $330,200

Number of ASCs: 91

16. Mississippi

Surgeon salary: $329,820

Number of ASCs: 76

17. West Virginia

Surgeon salary: $328,310

Number of ASCs: 8

18. Arizona

Surgeon salary: $327,520

Number of ASCs: 211

19. Arkansas

Surgeon salary: $326,440

Number of ASCs: 72

20. Idaho

Surgeon salary: $320,740

Number of ASCs: 54

21. Nebraska

Surgeon salary: $320,570

Number of ASCs: 49

22. Maryland

Surgeon salary: $317,200

Number of ASCs: 342

23. Oklahoma

Surgeon salary: $317,160

Number of ASCs: 39

24. Washington

Surgeon salary: $304,910

Number of ASCs: 184

25. Utah

Surgeon salary: $303,360

Number of ASCs: 47