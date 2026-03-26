North Carolina practice to close after 40+ years 

A Greenville, N.C.-based women’s health clinic will close June 1 after nearly four decades of operation, WITN reported March 25.

Physicians East announced the closure of Greenville Women’s Care. Three of the practice’s physicians — Esther Smith, MD, Paige Fisher, MD, and William Brown, MD — will continue seeing patients at other Physicians East locations. A fourth provider, Kaebah Orme-Evans, MD, will depart the health system and shift to inpatient OB delivery services only.

The clinic has sent patients a letter outlining steps to transfer their care to a new provider.

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