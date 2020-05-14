North Carolina hospital to reopen ASC

Lumberton, N.C.-based Southeastern Health will reopen The Surgery Center at Southeastern Health Park May 18, after closing it for nearly two months to prevent the spread of COVID-19, The Fayetteville Observer reports.

The center will be open two days a week once it reopens. All procedures will have to be scheduled by a clinician.

Southeastern Health will implement its COVID-19 safety protocols in the surgery center to prevent the spread of illness. Visitors will be limited and patients will be screened for the virus and will wear masks. Employees will also be screened and wear personal protective equipment.

More articles on surgery centers:

Surgery Partners Q1 revenue up 5.8%, received $45M in CARES Act funding: 6 details

How COVID-19 has affected Tenet, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners' shares this week

Envision & ValueHealth grow through the COVID-19 pandemic & more — 10 ASC industry notes

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.