North Carolina denies proposed $12M ASC

North Carolina officials rejected Pinehurst (N.C.) Surgical Center's petition to build a $6 million to $12 million ASC in Sanford, WRAL.com reported Sept. 29.

The proposed surgery center would have provided orthopedic procedures such as knee replacement and offered overnight capabilities for those who wish to avoid staying at a hospital.

In denying the petition, North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services cited a surplus of operating rooms in Lee County, but David Grantham, MD, Pinehurst's president and medical director, argues rural communities in the state need more access to quality care.

"It's almost a fallacy to say there's a surplus of rooms there and it's because the existing facilities are underutilized, not because there are no patients there seeking healthcare," Dr. Grantham told WRAL.com. "If there was a facility there that residents of Lee County trusted and wanted to go visit and get their healthcare, then my guess is there would be no surplus of rooms, and we would not have this application."

According to Dr. Grantham, most patients from Lee County seek surgical care outside the county. "That's the pattern that we recognize. The reason for that, I think, it's up for discussion," he said.

Next week, Pinehurst officials said they plan to petition North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, seeking a reversal of the decision, according to the report.