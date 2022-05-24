New York to require COVID-19 testing before nonurgent procedures

Patsy Newitt -  

The New York Department of Health has updated its guidance for nonurgent procedures at ASCs, hospitals, office-based surgical practices and treatment centers, JDSupra reported May 23.

The guidance requires patients to be tested for COVID-19 before a nonurgent procedure regardless of patient vaccination status, unless the patient has recovered from COVID-19 in the prior 90 days. 

The test should be taken one day before the procedure. Patients can use at-home COVID-19 tests if the facility has implemented policies to ensure the test is performed correctly.

