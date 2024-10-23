New York physician charged with accepting kickbacks for unnecessary brain scans

A physician East Setauket, N.Y., was charged for allegedly accepting kickbacks for ordering medically unnecessary brain scans.

From around June 2013 through December 2019, internist Kenneth Fishberger, MD, allegedly conspired with others to order hundreds of medically unnecessary transcranial doppler scans in exchange for kickbacks, according to an Oct. 23 news release from the Justice Department.

Dr. Fishberger reportedly worked with a principal from a mobile medical diagnostics company that performed the scans and a company salesperson to submit false diagnoses for the scans.

He received cash kickbacks of about $100 per test, resulting in approximately $891,978 in fraudulent bills to Medicare and private insurers.

Dr. Fishberger has agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud, the release states.