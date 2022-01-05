New York health system temporarily closes 19 locations, keeps ASCs open

Rochester (N.Y.) Regional Health has temporarily closed 19 offices as a rising number of COVID-19 patients continue to strain healthcare networks across the country.

The closures include 13 laboratory centers, four urgent care clinics, a primary care facility and an imaging center.

ASCs and office-based procedures are "not impacted" at this time, the health system said.

However, in compliance with the New York State Department of Health, which requires hospitals with more than 90 percent of their beds occupied to delay nonessential procedures, Rochester Regional postponed all nonurgent, elective inpatient and outpatient surgeries at Rochester General Hospital and Unity Hospital, effective Dec. 9.

On Dec. 23, the system also postponed such procedures at United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia for at least two weeks.

Newark-Wayne Community Hospital is not on the department of health's "impacted facility" list, but the health system also postponed nonurgent procedures there.

