New York ASC 1st to add computerized epidural tool

New York City-based Island Ambulatory Surgery Center, an ASC affiliated with Mount Sinai Health System and focused on orthopedics and spine care, urology and podiatry, is the first ASC to add Milestone Scientific's CompuFlo Epidural disposables.

Milestone Scientific develops computerized drug delivery instruments that offer painless and precise injections, according to a Nov. 9 news release from the company.

Adoption of the technology was approved by the ASC's founder and medical director, Leon Reyfman, MD, an interventional pain medicine physician. Dr. Reyfman was on a team of four physicians who completed 18 cases using the CompuFlo Epidural system at the ASC, in which they reported 100% success.

"I believe the CompuFlo Epidural System has the potential to transform drug delivery in pain management and anesthesiology," Dr. Reyfman said in the release. "The instrument helps physicians navigate the challenging anatomical regions in the thoracic region and cervical thoracic junction in real time, which is particularly valuable given the complexity and risks associated with these procedures."