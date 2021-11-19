New Hampshire hospital using ambulatory surgery staff amid COVID-19 surge 

Concord (N.H.) Hospital is drawing staff from its ambulatory clinic and ambulatory surgery staffs to deal with the surge of COVID-19 patients amid a shortage of nurses, the Concord Monitor reported Nov. 18.

Matt Gibb, MD, the hospital's chief clinical officer, told Concord Monitor the shuffling has been necessary to "create flexibility" in dealing with hospital's nurse staffing challenges.

The hospital cites the migration toward high-paying traveling nurse positions and staff leaving healthcare altogether due to the stress of COVID-19 as leading causes of the shortages.