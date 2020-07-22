Nebraska hospitals no longer requiring patients to take COVID-19 test pre-surgery
Omaha, Neb.-based CHI Health hospitals are no longer requiring patients to be tested for COVID-19 before undergoing a surgery because of limited testing supplies, Live Well Nebraska reports.
What you should know:
1. The health system announced the change July 21.
2. CHI Health said a manufacturer that supplies a chemical substance needed for the testing cannot meet demand. Supplies will be limited for the next four to five weeks.
3. Since CHI Health resumed elective surgeries, less than 1 percent of pre-surgical patients tested positive for COVID-19.
4. Although the health system will no longer test surgical patients for COVID-19, staff members will continue to wear proper personal protective equipment.
More articles on surgery centers:
