Nebraska hospitals no longer requiring patients to take COVID-19 test pre-surgery

Omaha, Neb.-based CHI Health hospitals are no longer requiring patients to be tested for COVID-19 before undergoing a surgery because of limited testing supplies, Live Well Nebraska reports.

What you should know:

1. The health system announced the change July 21.

2. CHI Health said a manufacturer that supplies a chemical substance needed for the testing cannot meet demand. Supplies will be limited for the next four to five weeks.

3. Since CHI Health resumed elective surgeries, less than 1 percent of pre-surgical patients tested positive for COVID-19.

4. Although the health system will no longer test surgical patients for COVID-19, staff members will continue to wear proper personal protective equipment.

