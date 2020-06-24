Nebraska hospital's elective surgery caseload at full capacity — What your surgery center can learn

Columbus (Neb.) Community Hospital's surgical caseload has reached its full capacity to ensure its personal protective equipment reserves are not depleted, the Columbus Telegram reports.

What you should know:

1. The hospital restarted its elective surgeries at 33 percent capacity June 1, jumped to 66 percent June 8, and hit full capacity June 15.

2. CCH has three of its operating rooms reopened.

3. The hospital has extended its surgical block time for an extra hour, which it will continue for four weeks to tackle the elective surgery backlog.

More articles on healthcare:

Top-paying jobs in 2020 — Surgeons are No. 1

The state of ASCs in June 2020: 10 observations on supply chain, payers, staffing & future growth

Optum leads $26M funding round for digital therapeutics startup

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.