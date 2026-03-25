Nebraska ASC to shutter 

The Advanced Surgery Center in Omaha, Neb., is closing March 30, according to a notice posted on the ASCs’ website.

The ASC, a Surgery Partners affiliate, offered procedures including total joint replacement, orthopedics, pain management, podiatry and cataract removal.

The center has arranged for VeriTrust to serve as the custodian of medical records. Patients, or their legally authorized representatives, may request copies of their medical records from VeriTrust.

At the Becker's 23rd Annual Spine, Orthopedic and Pain Management-Driven ASC + The Future of Spine Conference, taking place June 11-13 in Chicago, spine surgeons, orthopedic leaders and ASC executives will come together to explore minimally invasive techniques, ASC growth strategies and innovations shaping the future of outpatient spine care. Apply for complimentary registration now.