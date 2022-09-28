More than half of physicians rate lack of healthcare access as top social issue

Fifty-one percent of physicians view healthcare access as the top social issue of 2022, according to Medscape's "Physicians Rate Healthcare Access" report.

Physicians younger than 45 are slightly more likely to rate healthcare access as a top social issue (56 percent) than physicians 45 and older (50 percent).

Physicians in the East South Central region are the most likely to rate healthcare access as a top issue (61 percent), while physicians in New England are the least likely (45 percent).

Forty-eight percent of physicians said a single-payer system mixed with insurance is the best way to provide healthcare in the U.S.