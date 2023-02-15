ModMed tops ASC EHR ranking in 9 specialties

Technology leader ModMed has been named the top EHR for nine medical specialties on Black Book's Physician Practice & Ambulatory Solutions list for 2023.

Black Book determines rankings using a six-month-long user poll that determines the highest ranked electronic health and medical records software systems.

Over 800,000 EHR users were invited to respond for 2023, and Black Book received over 25,000 responses, according to a Feb. 15 press release.

ModMed earned the top honor in the following specialties:

Gastroenterology: 13 consecutive years

Dermatology: 10 consecutive years

Otolaryngology: Nine consecutive years

Plastic surgery: Eight consecutive years

Ophthalmology: Seven consecutive years

Orthopedics: Six consecutive years

Pain management: Three consecutive years

Urology: Two consecutive years

Podiatry: Two consecutive years