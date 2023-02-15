ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

ModMed tops ASC EHR ranking in 9 specialties

Claire Wallace -  

Technology leader ModMed has been named the top EHR for nine medical specialties on Black Book's Physician Practice & Ambulatory Solutions list for 2023. 

Black Book determines rankings using a six-month-long user poll that determines the highest ranked electronic health and medical records software systems. 

Over 800,000 EHR users were invited to respond for 2023, and Black Book received over 25,000 responses, according to a Feb. 15 press release. 

ModMed earned the top honor in the following specialties: 

Gastroenterology: 13 consecutive years 

Dermatology: 10 consecutive years 

Otolaryngology: Nine consecutive years 

Plastic surgery: Eight consecutive years 

Ophthalmology: Seven consecutive years 

Orthopedics: Six consecutive years 

Pain management: Three consecutive years 

Urology: Two consecutive years

Podiatry: Two consecutive years

