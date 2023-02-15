ModMed tops ASC EHR ranking in 9 specialties

Technology leader ModMed has been named the top EHR for nine medical specialties on Black Book's Physician Practice & Ambulatory Solutions list for 2023.
Black Book determines rankings using a six-month-long user poll that determines the highest ranked electronic health and medical records software systems.
Over 800,000 EHR users were invited to respond for 2023, and Black Book received over 25,000 responses, according to a Feb. 15 press release.
ModMed earned the top honor in the following specialties:
Gastroenterology: 13 consecutive years
Dermatology: 10 consecutive years
Otolaryngology: Nine consecutive years
Plastic surgery: Eight consecutive years
Ophthalmology: Seven consecutive years
Orthopedics: Six consecutive years
Pain management: Three consecutive years
Urology: Two consecutive years
Podiatry: Two consecutive years