Ohio system plans $40M hospital, outpatient expansion

Xenia, Ohio-based Kettering Health is investing $40 million to build a new outpatient facility and renovate Greene Memorial Hospital, according to an April 7 report by ABC affiliate WKEF.

The project allocates $25 million for a 24,000-square-foot Xenia Health Center and $15 million for hospital upgrades. The health center, expected to open in 2028, will offer seven-days-a-week “on-demand” care, primary care, chronic disease management and on-site lab and imaging services.

System leaders revised earlier plans to replace Greene Memorial Hospital, opting instead to renovate the existing facility while expanding outpatient access.

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