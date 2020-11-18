Moderna's candidate is 94.5% effective, FDA to make key data public & more info needed on Eli Lilly's drug — 7 updates on the COVID-19 vaccine

Here are seven updates on the COVID-19 vaccine and antibody drug tests from the past week:

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine candidate was shown to be 94.5 percent effective in phase 3 trials, the drugmaker said Nov. 16.

When a COVID-19 vaccine is approved by the FDA, it likely won't be available widely in rural communities at first due to challenges in shipping and storing it, a CDC official told ProPublica.

HHS rolled out a federal vaccine allocation program, partnering with chain and community pharmacy networks that cover 60 percent of the nation's pharmacies, the department said Nov. 12.

HHS Secretary Alex Azar said Nov. 16 that the FDA will move "as quickly as possible" to authorize the experimental COVID-19 vaccines being developed by Moderna and Pfizer,

The FDA will make all of the data and information regarding emergency use authorization it has granted to COVID-19 drugs and vaccines publicly available, the agency said Nov. 17.

More information is needed to determine whether Eli Lilly's COVID-19 antibody drug, which received emergency use authorization from the FDA this week, is safe and effective, and it's important for the public to understand that initial supply of the drug will be limited, the Infectious Diseases Society of America said Nov. 12.

Updated billing codes are now available for providers to report their use of COVID-19 vaccines once they become available.

