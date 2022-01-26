Mississippi joint venture ASC marks 20 years of success

The Oxford (Miss.) Surgery Center is celebrating 20 years of providing care for the region, Hotty Toddy News reported Jan. 26.

The freestanding multispecialty ASC remains the area's only surgery center, the report said. The center's surgeons have performed more than 68,000 surgeries since it opened in October 2001 as a joint venture between area physicians and Memphis, Tenn.-based Baptist Memorial Health Care.

"The Oxford Surgery Center has accomplished a lot during its first 20 years and has positively impacted the healthcare community by offering additional options for those who are in need of surgery," said Bill Henning, administrator and CEO of Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi in Oxford. "The partnership between Baptist and OSC has been a natural one, as our goals align, of providing high-quality, value-based care for our patients."

The ASC partnered with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi for total hip and knee replacements, the report said. The center has performed 316 total joint surgeries since October 2020, and as of Jan. 1, 2021, it has been the only BCBS provider of outpatient total hip and knees in North Mississippi.