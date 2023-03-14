Michigan physician arrested for sexual misconduct

Parminder Jaswal, MD, was arrested and charged with four felonies, including sexual misconduct, CBS affiliate WNEM reported March 6.

Dr. Jaswal, 61, of Saginaw, Mich., was arrested by the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team of the Genesee County Sheriff's Office after he was allegedly meeting with a 15-year-old for sexual activity.

He was charged with using a computer to commit a crime, a 20-year felony; possession of child sexually abusive material, a 20-year felony; accosting a child for immoral purposes, a four-year felony; and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Dr. Jaswal is officially out on bond.