Medtronic inks ASC deal with Access GPO

Access GPO has entered a multi-year agreement with Medtronic to expand ASC access to the Affera mapping and ablation system and Sphere-9 catheter.

The partnership is designed to accelerate adoption of pulsed-field ablation technology among physician-led ASCs treating cardiac arrhythmias. Access GPO, a physician-governed group purchasing organization focused on electrophysiology, selected the Affera system for its safety profile, dual-energy capability and workflow efficiency in outpatient settings, according to a March 13 news release.

The Sphere-9 catheter enables high-density mapping and both radiofrequency and pulsed field ablation in one device. It has gained traction among electrophysiologists in the U.S. and internationally.

The deal aims to ensure independent centers can access and implement next-generation ablation technologies effectively, according to the release.