Medical student loan forgiveness may be taxed in 7 states

Claire Wallace  

While the Biden administration's student loan forgiveness program will not tax loan forgiveness federally, several US states, including Indiana, have announced their intentions to tax forgiveness at a state level according to a Sept. 8 report from CNBC.

Seven states that could tax loan forgiveness for borrowers: 

Arkansas: 

Arkansas is considering taxing student loan forgiveness, but a spokesperson from the state told CNBC that it will partially depend on what happens to the state legislature in January. 

California: 

California might tax loan forgiveness, depending on how the program is administered in the state. 

Indiana: 

Indiana confirmed student loan forgiveness will be taxable at the state level. Loan forgiveness may also be taxed at the county level. 

Massachusetts: 

While Massachusetts has not made an official determination, state Rep. Steve Owens said in a tweet that the state does not plan to make loan forgiveness taxable. 

Mississippi: 

The Mississippi Department of Revenue confirmed the state will tax loan forgiveness. 

North Carolina: 

The North Carolina Department of Revenue released a press release saying that loan forgiveness will be taxable, but North Carolina's Governor, Roy Cooper, is urging the state to reconsider. 

Wisconsin: 

The state is still considering a tax plan for student loan forgiveness.

