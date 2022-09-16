Medical student loan forgiveness may be taxed in 7 states

While the Biden administration's student loan forgiveness program will not tax loan forgiveness federally, several US states, including Indiana, have announced their intentions to tax forgiveness at a state level according to a Sept. 8 report from CNBC.

Seven states that could tax loan forgiveness for borrowers:

Arkansas:

Arkansas is considering taxing student loan forgiveness, but a spokesperson from the state told CNBC that it will partially depend on what happens to the state legislature in January.

California:

California might tax loan forgiveness, depending on how the program is administered in the state.

Indiana:

Indiana confirmed student loan forgiveness will be taxable at the state level. Loan forgiveness may also be taxed at the county level.

Massachusetts:

While Massachusetts has not made an official determination, state Rep. Steve Owens said in a tweet that the state does not plan to make loan forgiveness taxable.

Mississippi:

The Mississippi Department of Revenue confirmed the state will tax loan forgiveness.

North Carolina:

The North Carolina Department of Revenue released a press release saying that loan forgiveness will be taxable, but North Carolina's Governor, Roy Cooper, is urging the state to reconsider.

Wisconsin:

The state is still considering a tax plan for student loan forgiveness.