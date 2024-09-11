Massachusetts physician resolves allegations of opioid prescription violations

A Boston physician agreed to pay $25,000 in penalties to settle allegations that he violated the Controlled Substances Act.

Edgar Ross, MD, who practiced at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston settled allegations that he prescribed opioid controlled substances "outside the usual course of professional practice," according to a Sept. 10 news release from the Justice Department.

According to the news release, Dr. Ross admitted that for one patient he prescribed a mix of controlled substances, including opioids, without always documenting the risks and also provided early refills. Following multiple hospitalizations and an overdose, the patient's care was transferred to another physician.

In addition, Dr. Ross entered into an agreement with the DEA that requires him to work with an independent compliance monitor for three years, the release said.