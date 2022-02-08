Maryland orthopedic group plans space in $48.5M medical office building

The Howard Hughes Corp., a real estate firm, plans to invest $325 million to develop the new Lakefront District in Columbia, Md., with $45.8M allocated to an 86,000-square-foot medical office building, Globest.com reported Feb. 8.

Orthopaedic Associates of Central Maryland, a division of Bethesda, Md.-based Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, will relocate its local office to occupy 20 percent of the four-story building in early 2024.

"Howard Hughes' vision for a progressive health and wellness district integrated into the core of a thriving city made it an easy choice to relocate to downtown Columbia's new Lakefront District and be part of a new medical office building like no other in the area," said Steve Maddock, CEO of Orthopaedic Associates of Central Maryland.

The 17-physician practice has four locations and recently expanded its spine services to include kyphoplasty, a mild lumbar spinal stenosis procedure; endoscopic spinal decompression; and interlaminar decompression and stabilization, according to its website.

The practice's spine surgeons are Oren Blam, MD, and Uchechi Iweala, MD.