Man accused of posing as physician sentenced to 6 months

A Baton Rouge, La., man has been sentenced to six months in prison for falsely identifying himself as a physician, The Advocate reported Nov. 5.
What happened?
- Samrat Mukherjee, a licensed paramedic with Acadian Ambulance Service, admitted to posing as a medical doctor and fabricating credentials, including a fake medical degree and residency match letter, according to a March 10 Justice Department news release.
- Between around May 2019 and November 2022, Mr. Mukherjee fraudulently called in prescriptions for himself and others, using the identities of two physicians.
- He also gained physician access at multiple hospitals, where he interacted with patients, including in intensive care units.