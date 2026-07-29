Minnesota physician clinic to close 

Aspirus Health will close its Lake View Silver Bay, Minn., clinic on Dec. 31, consolidating services to its Lake View Two Harbors location, Northern News Now reported July 29.

Health officials cited insufficient staffing and unsustainable patient numbers as the reasons for the closure. Wausau, Wis.-based Aspirus held a public hearing to explain the decision to affected patients and community members.

Until the Dec. 31 closure, Aspirus will offer primary care, radiology and lab services at the Silver Bay location. The system said it will continue notifying current Silver Bay patients of the transition and available primary care options.

The Silver Bay closure reflects a pattern of rural clinic consolidations playing out across health systems nationally as staffing shortages and low patient volumes make small-market outpatient locations increasingly difficult to sustain financially.

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