PE firm acquires Midwest physician practice 

Health Catalyst Capital, a New York-based private equity firm, has acquired a Midwest-based psychiatric medical care practice serving elderly and disabled adults in long-term care facilities and hospitals, according to a July 28 press release. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The practice operates through a clinician-led model focused on psychiatric care for patients in long-term care settings, according to the release. With HCC’s backing, the practice plans to expand its regional footprint using the firm’s healthcare network and operational resources.

The deal adds to a growing wave of private equity investment in behavioral health and geriatric psychiatry, two sectors seeing sustained buyer interest as the population ages and the shortage of psychiatric providers in long-term care settings deepens.

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