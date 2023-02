John Henson, MD, has been ordered to pay $6.5 million in a settlement for misdiagnosing a patient who died in 2017, ABC affiliate WMTW reported Feb. 2.

NorthernLight Mercy Hospital of Portland (Maine), where Dr. Henson is employed, was included in the lawsuit.

Dr. Henson failed to diagnose the patient with Lyme disease, from which the patient later died, on two separate visits, according to court documents obtained by the news outlet.