Thibodaux (La.) Regional Health System has implemented a COVID-19 testing site at its heart and surgery center, according to the L'Observateur.

The drive-thru site will be open seven days a week because of the increase in COVID-19 cases in the area.

Louisiana is one of the eight states that make up half of COVID-19 cases in the U.S, CNN reported Aug. 14. Several hospitals in the state already have postponed elective surgeries.