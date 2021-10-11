Los Angeles-area hospital building ASC as part of $125M project

Covina, Calif.-based health network Emanate Health is building an ASC with four operating rooms at its Queen of the Valley Hospital campus, according to the Los Angeles Business Journal.

The ASC is part of a $125 million expansion that will add two 60,000-square-foot buildings. In the first year of operation, the facility will be equipped for up to 1,700 outpatient programs, according to Emanate Health.

Builders broke ground on the project Aug. 27, and completion of the first building is set for late next year.