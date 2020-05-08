Lone Virginia pediatric surgery center in region restarts procedures — 4 insights

Norfolk, Va.-based Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters will soon resume elective procedures, 10WAVY.com reports.

What you should know:

1. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam allowed nonemergency surgeries in the state to resume May 1.

2. CHKD stayed open during the pandemic, performing urgent surgeries.

3. The surgery center implemented a number of COVID-19 precautions:

  • All patients, visitors and employees will have their temperature read and be screened for symptoms of COVID-19 before entering a CHKD facility
  • All employees will be required to wear a mask
  • The number of visitors to the hospital, health centers and physician practices will be limited
  • Several changes will be made to ensure social distancing

4. All patients will be tested for COVID-19 before their procedure.

