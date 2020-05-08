Lone Virginia pediatric surgery center in region restarts procedures — 4 insights

Norfolk, Va.-based Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters will soon resume elective procedures, 10WAVY.com reports.

What you should know:

1. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam allowed nonemergency surgeries in the state to resume May 1.

2. CHKD stayed open during the pandemic, performing urgent surgeries.

3. The surgery center implemented a number of COVID-19 precautions:

All patients, visitors and employees will have their temperature read and be screened for symptoms of COVID-19 before entering a CHKD facility

All employees will be required to wear a mask

The number of visitors to the hospital, health centers and physician practices will be limited

Several changes will be made to ensure social distancing

4. All patients will be tested for COVID-19 before their procedure.

