Lone Virginia pediatric surgery center in region restarts procedures — 4 insights
Norfolk, Va.-based Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters will soon resume elective procedures, 10WAVY.com reports.
What you should know:
1. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam allowed nonemergency surgeries in the state to resume May 1.
2. CHKD stayed open during the pandemic, performing urgent surgeries.
3. The surgery center implemented a number of COVID-19 precautions:
- All patients, visitors and employees will have their temperature read and be screened for symptoms of COVID-19 before entering a CHKD facility
- All employees will be required to wear a mask
- The number of visitors to the hospital, health centers and physician practices will be limited
- Several changes will be made to ensure social distancing
4. All patients will be tested for COVID-19 before their procedure.
