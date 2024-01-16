Lifespan taps executive VP of ambulatory care

Providence, R.I.-based Lifespan Health System named Cindy Peterson as executive vice president of ambulatory care.

In the role, Ms. Peterson is responsible for overseeing the physician practices, healthcare clinics and urgent care centers and leading Lifespan's clinical ambulatory services across Rhode Island, according to a Jan. 16 news release from the health system.

Prior to joining Lifespan, Ms. Peterson served as vice president of regional ambulatory operations and business development for Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Ms. Peterson started in the position in December.

Lifespan supports more than 1,620 hospitals and clinics throughout Rhode Island, according to its website.