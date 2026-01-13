Denver ASC earns AAAHC accreditation

Denver Orthopedic Surgery Center in Littleton, Colo., has earned accreditation from the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care.

The outpatient center, which specializes in orthopedic procedures, was recognized for meeting national standards for safety and quality in ambulatory surgical care. AAAHC accreditation is awarded to facilities that demonstrate consistent performance across patient care, operations and clinical protocols, according to a Jan. 12 company Linkedin post.

The designation reflects the center’s commitment to high-quality outcomes in orthopedic surgery.