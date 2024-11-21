Lab owner charged for $79M fraud scheme, using physician's information without their knowledge 

The owner and operator of a Texas lab was charged for his role in a $79 million testing fraud scheme.

Osman Syed caused BioDX Labs to submit more than $79 million in fraudulent claims to Medicare and Texas Medicaid for respiratory pathogen panel tests that were not provided and were medically unnecessary, the Justice Department said in a Nov. 20 news release.

According to the release, Mr. Syed used the personal identifying information of a physician, without the physician’s knowledge or consent, to submit the claims for the RPP tests. The physician had no prior relationship, nor was treating the beneficiaries and recipients.

To conceal the tests, Mr. Osman falsely represented that BioDX used reference laboratories to perform its testing.