LA wildfire ASC closures: 5 updates

Wildfires in the Los Angeles area have continued to rage on since Jan. 7, with thousands of people displaced, thousands of structures destroyed and many left homeless.

As of Jan. 9, several major health systems were forced to close ASCs, medical office buildings and other specialty facilities amid the natural disaster.

Here are where five system fire closures stand today:

Editor's note: Closures are up to date, as of Jan. 22. This is an ongoing and rapidly changing situation. Refer to health system websites for further information.

UCLA Medical Center

On Jan. 9, UCLA was facing clinic operation effects in eight areas, including Alhambra, Calabasas, Malibu, Pacific Palisades, Pasadena, Santa Monica, Simi Valley and Thousand Oaks. As of Jan. 20, only the Pacific Palisades clinic remains closed.

Kaiser Permanente

As of Jan. 22, every Kaiser facility in California has reopened, including facilities that were evacuated last week.

Cedars-Sinai

As of Jan. 20, Cedars-Sinai is operating on a full surgical schedule. Its network has reopened most outpatient offices and surgery centers that had been temporarily closed, including locations in Los Feliz, Pasadena and Santa Monica. Some Altadena locations remain closed.

Adventist Health

As of Jan. 13, Adventist urgent cares, clinics and medical offices are fully open. However, the system said it is "operating on heightened alert as wind advisories remain in effect."

AtlaMed Health Services

The community health network posted on X that its Pasadena medical center has been completely destroyed. All patients were evacuated and no one was injured. Three of its clinics that were previously closed have reopened, but four remain closed.