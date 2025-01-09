6 health systems forced to close ASCs, outpatient facilities amid LA fires

Beginning Jan. 7, wildfires have been sweeping parts of California, including the Palisades, Pasadena, the San Fernando Valley and the Hollywood Hills.

So far, the fires have killed five people and damaged thousands of structures, according to a Jan. 9 report from ABC News.

Firefighters are continuing to battle the blaze, which remains ongoing. While hospitals and health systems are fighting to keep their doors open, some have been forced to shutter ASCs, medical office buildings and specialty facilities.

Editor's note: Closures are up to date as of Jan. 9. This is an ongoing and rapidly changing situation. Refer to health system websites for further information.

UCLA Medical Center

As of Jan. 9, UCLA is facing clinic operation effects in eight areas, including Alhambra, Calabasas, Malibu, Pacific Palisades, Pasadena, Santa Monica, Simi Valley and Thousand Oaks.

Kaiser Permanente

Currently, Kaiser has closed six of its medical offices and clinics due to the fires and high winds. "Our top priority is the safety of our patients, members, staff and community," a website notice reads. "Most Kaiser Permanente facilities in Southern California are open and operating during normal business hours."

Cedars-Sinai

As of Jan. 8, Cedars-Sinai has closed ASCs and outpatient offices in Santa Monica, Brentwood, West Los Angeles and Pasadena. Additional outpatient offices outside of evacuation areas have also been affected by weather-related issues like power outages.

Providence Health System

All of Providence's hospitals remain open, but "some outpatient services including doctors' offices are closed," according to a website notice.

Adventist Health

As of Jan. 9, Adventist has closed its urgent care, orthopedics and pediatrics locations in Montrose/La Cañada until further notice.

AltaMed Health Services

The community health network posted on X that its Pasadena medical center has been completely destroyed. All patients were evacuated and no one was injured. An additional seven AltaMed locations are temporarily closed.