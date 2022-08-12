Kaiser Permanente posts $1.3B loss in Q2 & 4 more updates 

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente reported a net loss of $1.3 billion for the second quarter of this year.

Four more updates from the healthcare company since July 19:

1. Members of the National Union of Healthcare Workers are set to begin an open-ended strike Aug. 15 at Kaiser Permanente facilities in California. The union represents more than 4,000 Kaiser mental health clinicians, and more than 2,000 unionized psychologists, therapists, chemical dependency counselors and social workers in Northern California are expected to participate.

2. Kaiser was among the dozens of healthcare providers and health plans that were affected by a data breach involving printing and mailing vendor OneTouchPoint.

3. Kaiser Permanente donated $2.5 million to Change Machine, an organization that helps low-income people build financial security and literacy.

4. California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation June 30 that codified a controversial state Medicaid contract with Kaiser Permanente. The five-year contract was developed in secret with Mr. Newsom's office and first reported in early February. It will allow the Oakland-based payer-provider to hand-pick enrollees and avoid the state's Medi-Cal contract bidding process in 32 counties.