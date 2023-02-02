'It's put a strain on my marriage': How burnout has affected physicians' relationships

Sixty-five percent of physicians said that burnout has had a negative effect on their personal relationships, according to a survey published Jan. 27 by Medscape.

The 2023 "Physician Burnout & Depression Report" surveyed 9,175 providers in more than 29 specialties from June 28 to Oct. 3 about how burnout and depression have affected them in the last year.

Five surveyed physicians told Medscape how burnout has affected their relationships:

"I'm quick to anger: I show annoyance from minor issues that come up with my immediate family."

"It's put a strain on my marriage and family life because I'm irritable and short-tempered. Even the dog avoids me."

"I have no time for friends and my wife is always frustrated with me."

"My son hates me for not being around. My husband drinks too much out of loneliness







