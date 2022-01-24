Iowa nurse sentenced for stealing fentanyl from ASC 

A Cedar Rapids, Iowa, nurse was sentenced Jan. 21 to five years of probations and fined $10,000 after pleading guilty to diverting fentanyl from an ASC for her own use.

According to court documents, 52-year-old Sabrina Thalblum was sentenced to five years probation. She pleaded guilty July 21 to acquiring a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, deception and subterfuge, and one count of adulteration and misbranding with intent to defraud and mislead.

Ms. Thalblum allegedly admitted that from August 2018 to August 2019 she was an unlawful user of fentanyl. She admitted to abusing her registered nurse position to gain access to fentanyl for her own use from a local ASC, her employer.

Ms. Thalblum also must forfeit her nursing license