Infirmary Health pushes to block competitor from opening ASC

Mobile, Ala.-based Infirmary Health is trying to stop its competitor USA Health from opening an outpatient center in Fairhope, Ala., according to an NBC15 report.

Over the summer, USA Health announced plans to build a medical complex, including a surgery center, after receiving a donation of 8 acres of land, the report said. The next week, Infirmary Health's president and CEO, Mark Nix, wrote an opposition letter to the state asking it not to approve USA Health's certificate of need.

Multiple opposing letters from Mr. Nix, outgoing mayors and a county sheriff have raised concerns about USA Health's effect on existing healthcare providers, the report said. USA Health CEO Owen Bailey told NBC15 he thought the project would be complementary to the landscape.

An administrative law judge will review the dispute at a hearing expected to last two weeks, the report said.

Read the full report with links to letters supporting and opposing the ASC here.

