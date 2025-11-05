How this ASC balances technology investment with financial sustainability

Jenny Bono, administrator of the Joint Replacement Center of Lake Charles (La.), joined Becker’s to discuss how her team is navigating rising patient expectations for advanced technology while staying mindful of financial realities.

Editor’s note: This interview was edited lightly for clarity and length.

Question: Do you have any tips for balancing the need to keep up with patient expectations for technology with the realities of investment?

Jenny Bono: When it comes to EHRs, they’re absolutely essential. We started with an EHR from day one, and I can’t imagine operating without one. Being able to measure outcomes and use that data for payer negotiations or to improve operational efficiency is critical — it’s hard to have those conversations without solid data.

As for AI, we haven’t invested heavily yet. There are so many tools emerging, and I want to see more maturity in that space before we make a major commitment. Our processes are still somewhat clunky and not fully integrated, but we’re actively exploring ways to make them more seamless.

Our biggest investment so far has been in robotics, which can be a bit controversial. Our physicians actually built this ASC around robotics — they could have continued using outdated hospital robots, but that wasn’t their vision. They wanted a facility centered on advanced joint replacement technology.

Of course, we carefully evaluated reimbursement and ROI. We’re still a young organization, just three years old, so margins are tight. But robotics is central to our identity as The Joint Replacement Center and a key part of our long-term strategy. It wasn’t about chasing profit margins; it was about defining who we are and delivering better care for our patients.